6 Ghanaian music groups fans miss and want to see make a comeback

Throughout this musical evolution, solo artists have shone individually, while others have formed dynamic duos, either bound by blood, professional collaboration, or the shared vision of pursuing musical dreams.

Undoubtedly, Ghana's music landscape has been significantly influenced by extraordinary musical pairs who, over the past three decades, have played a pivotal role in shaping, advancing, and elevating the industry through their exceptional musical contributions. These powerful music groups kept Ghanaians in a choke hold and most of us couldn't get enough of them, while Ghanaians are at the edge of their seats expecting hit singles and albums from them.

If you grew up in Ghana over the past 30 years, you probably remember these legendary duos who once ruled the airwaves , and many are hoping they’ll return.

Here are some greatest duos that ever graced the music scene, that went quite and Ghanaians want them back asap;

Music Groups Ghanaians Miss

1.VIP (Vision In Progress)

Comprising Zeal (formerly Lazzy), Prodigal, and Promzy, VIP dominated hiplife from their breakthrough 2003 album Ahomka Womu. The title track alone held the number one spot in Ghana for over 20 weeks, earning the group multiple Ghana Music Awards. Their nostalgic return would be a major hit.

2. R2Bees

Made up of cousins Omar Sterling and Mugeez from Tema, R2Bees burst onto the scene in 2008 with “Yawa Gal” and “I Dey Mad,” enjoying chart-topping success. ‘I Dey Mad’ featured Unda Melodies. The song topped most Ghanaian Radio Music Charts for weeks. In 2010, R2Bees featured one of Nigeria’s biggest stars Wande Coal on their track ‘Kiss Your Hand’, as their third single. With a BET Award nomination under their belt, they are among the most celebrated Ghanaian duos, many fans want more.

R2Bees - Gboza feat. Davido (Prod. by Killbeatz)

3. 4×4

Pioneers of Ghanaian crunk, Captain Planet and Coded (later joined by Fresh Prince) formed 4×4 in 2000. Their hit single “HotGirls.com” introduced a new sound and went platinum. 4×4 released their second album Contestant No. 1 in 2007, with the single ‘HotGirls.com’ featuring a new artist, Fresh Prince (Prince Tamakloe). The song is reputed to have introduced crunk to Ghanaian culture and earned the group a Ghana Music Award nomination in 2008. “HotGirls.com” was a success, and Fresh Prince eventually joined the band. In 2009, 4×4 released another album World Trade Centre which went platinum. The title song went to number one on the singles chart in Ghana and is the first Ghanaian song to make the Urban Charts in Africa The single “Waist and Power” has also received over 600,000 hits on YouTube. A reunion would thrill fans who miss their high-energy performances.

4. Bradez

A fast-spitting, tongue-twisting rap duo of blood brothers, Kunta Kinta and Flowking Stone. With the support of their big brother, Okyeame Kwame who featured now and then in their songs and vice-versa, they stamped their footprints on the Ghanaian hip-hop scene. Over the years, the duo participated in and won several rap competitions which have enabled them to build the much-needed confidence for the job. It is somewhat challenging to define their kind of music but Bradez calls themselves rappers with deep poetic lyrics. Their great writing ability makes them synchronize their music with rhythms that best bring their lyrics to light. They employ various forms of African melodies and tunes. They are thereby referred to as one of the ‘Most Talented Rappers in Africa’. Coupled with multiple nominations, Bradez has won the Ghana Music Award for ‘Most Popular Song of the Year’ (2009 with Simple) and Museke Online Award for ‘West African Song of the Year’ (2009 with Simple ). Their return could revive soulful Hip-hop vibes.

5. Praye

READ MORE: Top 6 universities in Ghana whose certificates employers respect

‘Praye’ which is translated from Akan to English as ‘broom’. Without any doubt, Praye thrilled Ghanaians in the ’90s and 2000s and was later named winner of the Nescafe Africa Revelation, Ghana Edition in 2004. The trio continued dropping hits music until Cartel Big Jay and Eugene announced that their partner, Praye Tintin had left their team. A few years later, Eugene, one of the remaining two got married. After Eugene’s marriage to the actress, their group did not last a year before it collapsed. Though they disbanded, there's hope among fans for a reunion to bring back their signature harmony.

Praye music group

6.D3

The term "d3" in the context of Ghanaian music typically refers to the girl group D3, which was formed by Lynx Entertainment in 2012. The group consisted of three members: MzVee, who later became a successful solo artist, and two other young women . They released popular singles like "Good Girls Gone Bad" and "Gyani Gyani" before disbanding in 2013. Since their disbandment, Ghanaians have been hoping for their comeback and even the menvers themselves and we hope to see it soon.

READ MORE: Angélique Kidjo becomes first African artist to receive a star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Why fans crave a comeback:

These duos helped shape Ghana’s modern music landscape, from VIP’s Hiplife anthems to R2Bees’ cross-continental hits. Their blend of rhythmic innovation, soulful lyrics, and cultural depth still resonates. A nostalgic comeback tour or new track would undoubtedly spark excitement.