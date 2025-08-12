Medikal claims ‘Shoulder’ rescued Ghana’s music scene this year

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has sparked debate after claiming that his latest hit is keeping the country’s music scene alive.

The rapper stated that his track “Shoulder”, featuring Shatta Wale and Beeztrap KOTM, is the song that has revived Ghana’s music industry in 2025.

In a post on X dated 10 August 2025, Medikal wrote:

Shoulder saved the Ghanaian music scene this year.

He further asserted that his ability to consistently release hit songs while delivering hard-hitting rap for the streets is a rare talent that should not be underestimated.

he wrote in another post,

Mastering the art of dropping hits, staying consistent and dropping bars for the streets simultaneously is a whole different quest. Y’all don’t deserve me tbh

However, his remarks have drawn mixed reactions from music fans. While some acknowledged the song’s popularity, many disagreed with his claim that it had “saved” the industry.

“Well, Shoulder has played its part but claiming it has saved Ghanaian music this year is a stretch,” one user commented.

