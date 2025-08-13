Empress Gifty recounts how colleague’s actions led to her deportation from the UK

Rumours of sabotage within Ghana’s creative arts industry , where some entertainers allege they have been undermined by colleagues and industry insiders , continue to swirl. Gospel musician Empress Gifty has now added her voice to the ongoing conversation.

In a live TikTok session on 12 August 2025, the Watch Me hitmaker recounted a distressing experience during her first visit to the United Kingdom, an ordeal she claims was triggered by the actions of a fellow artiste.

Empress Gifty

According to Empress Gifty, a colleague , whose identity she chose not to reveal, had invited her to the UK. However, upon her arrival, the individual allegedly ignored her repeated attempts to get in touch, an action which she says eventually led to her deportation.

ADVERTISEMENT

When I got to the airport, the immigration officers asked me who I was going to visit, and I mentioned the name. They then asked if I had called the person before getting to the airport, and I told them yes. So they asked me to call her, but after calling several times, she refused to answer

The immigration officers themselves called her from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., but she still would not pick up. They then took me to a room with a lot of cameras, and everyone was staring at me

Empress Gifty

ADVERTISEMENT

She revealed that the then-Ghanaian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hannah Tetteh, attempted to intervene after being contacted by Empress Gifty’s ex-husband , but her efforts failed.

“I called my ex-husband, and he called the then foreign minister, Hannah Tetteh. She even called the immigration officers to allow me to stay in my hotel room. But they refused, saying that until the woman picked up the calls, they would not allow me to enter the UK

Empress Gifty stated that she was deported the same day, with her two-year visa revoked just a week after it was issued. She added that her recent trip to the UK was intentional , a way to silence those who mocked her after the incident.