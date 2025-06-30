Pulse Marketing sweeps 3 awards at 2025 Gong Gong Festival of Creativity

Pulse Marketing, the marketing arm of Pulse Ghana, has cemented its status as a powerhouse in Ghana’s advertising and marketing landscape by walking away with two Golds and one Silver at the 17th Gong Gong Festival of Creativity & Awards.

At a dazzling ceremony held on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at Labadi Beach in Accra, Pulse Marketing stood out as one of the night’s most awarded agencies — a testament to its bold creativity, strategic brilliance, and storytelling expertise.

Three Major Awards. One Unstoppable Team.

Pulse Marketing picked up:

🥇 Gold – Excellence in Media Craft





🥈 Silver – Integrated Campaign





🥇 Gold – Best Brand in Integrated Marketing

These awards were powered by a single standout campaign that brought strategy and storytelling together with cultural precision.

Powering the Win: The Mekakrawa Campaign

All three accolades were earned through Pulse Marketing’s execution of the Mekakrawa campaign, a fully integrated marketing project delivered on behalf of Prudential Life Insurance, Ghana. The campaign struck a chord with audiences and the jury alike by creatively blending storytelling, digital innovation, and local cultural insight to bring the Prudential brand closer to everyday Ghanaians.

Mekakrawa was not only effective in brand positioning but also demonstrated how culturally aligned campaigns can drive business impact at scale.

Pulse Sets the Standard for Creativity in Ghana

These wins are more than recognition — they are a clear signal that Pulse Marketing is setting the pace for what creative excellence looks like in Ghana and across the continent. With an unmatched ability to blend insight-driven strategy with bold storytelling, Pulse continues to lead the conversation on how brands should show up in a fast-changing digital world.

Whether it's digital, social, content, or experiential marketing, Pulse is showing the industry that success lies at the intersection of culture, creativity, and executional excellence.

Pulse Ghana MD Reacts to the Milestone

Reacting to the recognition, Colette Amaeshi, Managing Director of Pulse Ghana, said:

Winning three awards in our first-ever entry into the Gong Gong Awards is a tremendous honour for Pulse Marketing Ghana. This recognition propels us to continue our bias for excellence, unwavering dedication to the craft, and rewarding hard work. We’re grateful for this validation and look forward to pushing creative boundaries even further.

Gong Gong Festival 2025: A Reimagined Creative Celebration

This year’s awards marked the 17th edition of the Gong Gong Festival of Creativity, organised by the Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG). Held under the theme:

“Disrupt & Inspire: Recognizing Brands and Agencies that Challenge Norms and Redefine Creativity,”

the festival returned in grand fashion after a two-year break — rebranded, refreshed, and more competitive than ever.

With over 250 entries across 17 award categories, the 2025 edition reflected the dynamism, resilience, and innovation within Ghana’s growing advertising and marketing industry.

AAG President Champions African-Centred Innovation

In his keynote address, Andrew Ackah, President of the AAG, urged industry players to embrace innovation without losing their African identity:

Our industry is changing at an unprecedented pace, driven by data, technologies such as artificial intelligence, and digital transformation. Let us be guided by our essence and uniqueness as Africans, tapping into our deep cultural truth that inspires and drives prosperity on the continent.

Ackah’s remarks reinforced the importance of storytelling grounded in African values — an approach Pulse continues to champion through its work.

Star Performances from Amerado and Fameye

The night was not just about awards — it was a celebration of Ghanaian creativity across the board. Guests were treated to lively, crowd-pleasing performances from two of Ghana’s celebrated musical stars.

Amerado (Derrick Sarfo Kantanka) electrified the audience with a high-energy set, while Fameye (Peter Famiyeh) captivated attendees with his soul-stirring fusion of Afrobeats, Hiplife, and Highlife. The two artists performed separately, but each left a lasting impression on an already unforgettable evening.

Pulse: Building the Future of African Brand Storytelling

With a growing list of award-winning campaigns and a reputation for bold, culturally relevant work, Pulse Marketing is redefining what it means to be a creative agency in Africa.

Its triple win at the 2025 Gong Gong Festival is not just a milestone — it's a reminder that when you place audience insight, bold ideas, and flawless execution at the centre of your strategy, greatness follows.