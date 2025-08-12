3 other African countries that have clashed with DStv apart from Ghana

The ongoing impasse between the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Samuel Nartey George, and MultiChoice (DStv) remains unresolved.

In a recent letter, the National Communications Authority (NCA) served notice of its intention to suspend the company’s Subscription Management Service for its Satellite Television Broadcasting (Pay TV Direct-to-Home Bouquet) Authorisation.

This move follows the company’s refusal to implement a 30% subscription price reduction as directed by the Minister. Against this backdrop, we explore three other African countries that have faced regulatory standoffs with DStv.

Malawi

DStv’s legal battle with Malawi began when the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) obtained an injunction from the High Court on 31 July 2023, preventing MultiChoice Malawi from changing DStv subscription tariffs. Although MultiChoice initially secured a temporary stay of the injunction, the court ordered on 8 August 2023 that existing prices be maintained.

In response, MultiChoice Africa Holdings suspended all DStv services in Malawi from 9 August 2023, halting new subscriptions and reconnections, citing an increasingly hostile regulatory environment. MACRA argued that MultiChoice Africa could not set tariffs in Malawi, as it did not directly provide services to customers.

MACRA further demanded a voluntary business shutdown and settlement of unpaid licence fees within 30 days. The dispute was resolved following a meeting in Lilongwe on 4 September 2023, leading to services resuming on 8 September 2023, with full operations restored by December and new prices introduced in January 2024.

Liberia

DStv’s legal confrontation in Liberia originated in 2019 when Consolidated Group Inc., DStv’s Liberian operator, accused Satcom Communication Services, K3 Telecommunications, and the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) of illegally broadcasting exclusive sports content.

General Manager Semeon Freeman claimed that competitors were infringing content rights granted by MultiChoice Africa. The six-year-long legal battle concluded in February 2025 when the Supreme Court of Liberia ruled in favour of DStv, setting a key precedent for intellectual property protection and content rights enforcement in the country’s broadcasting sector. Industry stakeholders hailed the ruling as a significant step for the African media landscape.

Nigeria

DStv’s dispute in Nigeria revolved around a pricing row with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) in 2025. MultiChoice Nigeria announced price hikes of up to 25% across DStv and GOtv packages from 1 March 2025, citing inflation and operational costs.

The FCCPC ordered MultiChoice to maintain current prices pending an investigation, but the company proceeded with the increase. Legal action ensued, and while Justice Omotosho initially restrained the FCCPC from acting against MultiChoice, the court ultimately dismissed the FCCPC’s suit in May 2025, ruling that only the President could set price ceilings, not the commission.

Ghana

The NCA has issued MultiChoice Ghana with a notice of intent to suspend its Subscription Management Service for its Satellite Television Broadcasting Authorisation under Section 13 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775).

This follows MultiChoice Ghana’s refusal to implement a 30% subscription price cut ordered by Minister Samuel Nartey George. Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on 1 August 2025, the Minister criticised the disparity between Ghanaian and Nigerian subscription prices, noting that Ghanaian customers pay $83 for the premium package while Nigerian customers pay $29.

MultiChoice Ghana’s Managing Director, Alex Okyere, rejected the directive in a statement dated 3 August 2025, describing it as unrealistic and insisting that pricing must reflect the cost of delivering high-quality services. The Minister has since dismissed the company’s justification and warned that sanctions will be enforced if the order is ignored.

Conclusion

The recurring disputes between African regulators and MultiChoice highlight a complex tension between consumer protection, fair pricing, and the operational realities of broadcasting giants. While regulators seek to safeguard citizens from unfair costs, companies like DStv argue that market forces, infrastructure demands, and content acquisition costs must be taken into account.

