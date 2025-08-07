NCA issues suspension notice to DStv Ghana, orders response within 30 days

The ongoing impasse between the government and DStv Ghana remains unresolved.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has served MultiChoice Ghana Limited with a notice of its intention to suspend the company’s Subscription Management Service for its Satellite Television Broadcasting (Pay TV Direct-to-Home Bouquet) Authorisation, in accordance with Section 13 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775).

This regulatory move follows MultiChoice Ghana’s failure to implement a 30% reduction in subscription prices, as directed by the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Samuel Nartey George.

A statement from the NCA, dated 7 August, instructed the company to respond in writing within 30 days:

By this notice, MultiChoice Ghana has thirty (30) days within which the company may present its views, or provide remedial action, and submit a written statement of its objections to the suspension of the authorisation.

Background

During the Government Accountability Series held on Friday, 1 August, the Minister issued a stern ultimatum to MultiChoice Ghana. He demanded a 30% cut in subscription fees by 7 August, warning that non-compliance could lead to the suspension of the company’s broadcasting licence.

He criticised the pricing gap between Ghana and Nigeria, noting that Ghanaian subscribers pay the equivalent of $83 for the premium package, while Nigerian customers pay only $29 for the same service.

In response, a statement dated 3 August 2025 and signed by Managing Director Alex Okyere described the proposed cut as unrealistic. The company acknowledged the recent appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi but argued that any pricing adjustments must factor in the costs of delivering quality services and ensuring customer satisfaction.

The Minister has since rejected the company’s explanation and maintained that sanctions would be enforced if the deadline was missed.

