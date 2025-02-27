How to start a profitable business today with less than GH¢ 5,000

Starting a business in Ghana can seem like a daunting task, especially when you have to fund it entirely from your own pocket. However, the good news is that you don’t need a fortune to launch a profitable venture.

Have you ever thought about turning your small business idea into reality? If so, now is the time. With less than GH¢ 5,000, you can start a successful business—provided you choose the right model and work smart.

Whether you’re a young entrepreneur, a fresh graduate eager to create opportunities, or someone looking for a side hustle, this guide will walk you through how to get started on a budget.

5 Low-Cost, High-Profit Business Ideas

Some businesses require minimal startup capital but have the potential to generate significant income. Here are five profitable options to consider:

1. Mobile Money & Phone Accessories Business

Startup Budget: GH¢ 3,000 - GH¢ 5,000 Why It Works: Mobile money transactions are booming in Ghana. The total value of financial transactions made via mobile money rose by 51.76% to GH¢ 3.02 trillion ($196.7bn) in 2024, compared to GH¢ 1.99 trillion in 2023. Bonus Opportunity: Pairing mobile money services with selling phone accessories—chargers, earpieces, screen protectors—can significantly boost profits. What You Need: A secure kiosk or rented space, mobile money registration, and a small stock of accessories.

2. Food Vendor or Delivery Service

Startup Budget: GH¢ 1,500 - GH¢ 3,500 Why It Works: Ghanaians love good food, and the demand for home-cooked meals, fast food, and delivery services is increasing. The restaurant delivery market in Ghana is projected to generate US$10.14 million in 2025. What You Need: Cooking utensils, raw ingredients, and a small marketing budget. Partnering with delivery riders or using a motorbike can help expand your reach.

3. Liquid Soap & Detergent Production

Startup Capital: GH¢ 800 - GH¢ 2,500 Why It Works: The demand for locally made cleaning products is increasing due to affordability and high daily usage. What You Need: Training (available online or at workshops), raw materials, packaging bottles, and marketing.

4. Second-Hand Clothing (Fose) Business

Startup Capital: GH¢ 1,500 - GH¢ 4,000 Why It Works: Many Ghanaians prefer quality second-hand clothes because they are stylish yet affordable. What You Need: A good supplier, a location to display goods, or an online platform to sell.

5. Graphic Design & Printing Services

Startup Capital: GH¢ 2,500 - GH¢ 5,000 Why It Works: Businesses and individuals constantly require branding materials such as flyers, posters, business cards, and banners. What You Need: A laptop, design software (Adobe Photoshop, Canva), a printer (if offering print services), and an internet connection.

Steps to Develop Your Business

1. Create a Business Plan

Even with a small budget, a solid plan is essential. Your business plan should outline:

Your business idea and target market

Estimated startup costs and budget allocation

Marketing strategies

Daily operations and potential growth strategies

2. Use Social Media & Word-of-Mouth Marketing

With limited funds, traditional advertising may be costly. Instead, leverage free and affordable marketing channels:

Social Media: Create a business page on Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp Business.

Content Marketing: Post high-quality images and videos showcasing your products or services.

Customer Engagement: Respond to comments, direct messages, and offer promotions.

Referrals: Encourage satisfied customers to refer others for discounts or rewards.

3. Start Small & Scale Gradually

Avoid spending all your capital upfront. Instead, reinvest profits to grow your business:

If selling clothes, start with a small batch and test the market before expanding.

If venturing into food sales, begin with pre-orders rather than setting up a full restaurant.

4. Minimise Costs & Maximise Profits

Avoid unnecessary expenses such as renting a costly shop when you can sell online.

Negotiate with suppliers to get the best deals.

Offer value-added services like delivery or discounts for bulk purchases.

Conclusion