Do these 5 things to keep your sexual health in check without stress

Let's be honest, talking about sexual health can sometimes feel a bit… well, awkward, can't it? And sometimes, in our busy lives, even something as fundamental as our sex lives can start to feel like just another item on an ever-growing "to-do" list, adding to the pressure rather than easing it.

But here's the good news: taking care of your sexual well-being doesn't have to be a source of anxiety or embarrassment. In fact, it's a vital part of your overall health – encompassing everything from physical safety to emotional connection and plain old pleasure.

So, if you're keen to foster a healthier, happier, and decidedly less stressed approach to your intimate life, pull up a chair. Here’s how to do it.

How To Keep Your Sexual Health In Check

1. Let's Get Talking: Communication is Your Best Friend

Before you even think about talking to anyone else, have a good chinwag with yourself. What does 'sexual health' actually mean to you? What are your worries, your desires, your boundaries? Getting clear on your own needs is always the first step.

If you're under age 45 and don't have any risk factors for heart disease, your chest pain is more likely due to anxiety or a panic attack.Moyo Studio/Getty Images

Then, and this bit's absolutely crucial, talk to your partner – or potential partners. Honest, open chats about what you're both comfortable with, your boundaries, STI status, and contraception can work wonders for reducing anxiety. A simple "What are you comfortable with?" or "I really appreciate you sharing that" speaks volumes and builds trust.

And please, please, please, don't be shy about speaking to a professional. Your GP, a local sexual health clinic, or even a therapist – they've genuinely heard it all. Their job is to offer non-judgmental support and accurate information. Proactively getting answers to your questions is a brilliant way to reduce stress from the unknown.

2. The Power of the Regular Check-Up (No Drama, Please!)

Think of your sexual health check-up like popping to the dentist or getting your car's MOT. It's a routine, necessary part of looking after yourself, not something to panic about.

Regular STI testing is paramount. Knowing your status, and your partner's (if you're sharing intimacy), takes a colossal weight off your mind. Most clinics offer quick, confidential, and often free or very low-cost testing – no fuss, no drama.

If preventing pregnancy is on your radar, make sure your contraception method truly works for you and your lifestyle. Regular reviews with a healthcare provider mean you can adapt as life changes, heading off those "what if" worries before they even start. And don't just wait for symptoms for other general screenings – like pap smears or prostate checks (when advised). Being proactive here brings immense long-term peace of mind.

READ ALSO: 5 common colours that make you look cheap

3. Your Mind and Body: A Beautiful Partnership

It's no secret that our brains play a huge role in our bodies, and our sex lives are no exception.

Stress and libido are often inversely related.2 When you're constantly frazzled, your body is in 'fight or flight' mode, which isn't exactly conducive to arousal or enjoyment. Recognising this link is key.

What if your partner can't get the person's memory off their mind [Credit: NBC News]

Try bringing a bit of mindfulness into intimacy. Instead of fixating on 'performance' or whether you're 'doing it right', try to be truly present. Focus on sensations, touch, and the emotional connection. This shift can really dial down anxiety and ramp up pleasure. And yes, self-pleasure (masturbation) is a fantastic way to practice this self-connection without any external pressure.

Finally, foster some body positivity. Your relationship with your own body lays the groundwork for how you experience intimacy. When you feel good about yourself, you approach sex with more confidence and far less self-consciousness.

4. Smart Choices: Consistent Safe Sex

This might sound like a broken record, but consistent and correct condom use is incredibly effective for preventing both STIs and unintended pregnancies. It’s a simple, powerful tool for peace of mind.

Before getting intimate with a new partner, having a frank discussion about sexual history and previous testing shows respect and responsibility. It builds trust and significantly lowers any perceived risk.

And for those at higher risk of HIV, understanding and accessing PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) or PEP (Post-Exposure Prophylaxis) can be an absolute game-changer for reducing anxiety and enhancing safety. It’s about empowering yourself with knowledge and options.

ALSO READ: Top 10 countries that accept international students easily

5. Everyday Habits: The Unsung Heroes of Wellness

Believe it or not, your general lifestyle has a massive impact on your sexual health.

What's good for your heart is usually good for your sex life, so think about a balanced diet and regular exercise. Better blood flow, increased energy, and an improved mood all contribute positively to sexual function and desire.

Getting enough sleep is often overlooked. Chronic sleep deprivation can mess with your hormones and ramp up stress, both of which are terrible for libido and enjoyment. Prioritising rest is one of the simplest yet most profound acts of self-care.

Self-care is important [Pinterest]

And finally, be mindful of alcohol and drugs. While they might seem to relax you in the moment, excessive use can impair judgment, reduce sensitivity, and lead to choices you might later regret. Moderation allows for clearer decision-making and better physical responses.

ALSO READ: 6 foods you consider healthy but are actually disrupting your digestive system