In a world where stoicism is still prized and vulnerability is often misinterpreted as weakness, too many men battle stress and anxiety in silence. Let’s face it — life gets heavy sometimes. Work stress, family responsibilities, expectations… it adds up. For many men, admitting it can feel like going against the grain.

That’s why Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, held every June, matters. It’s a reminder that looking after your mind is just as important as looking after your body — and that the two are more connected than you might think.

How Getting Active Can Help Boost Mental Health

Here are five ways getting active can help you take charge of stress and anxiety, one workout at a time.

1. A Natural Mood Booster: Endorphins in Action

When you engage in physical activity, your body releases endorphins — feel-good chemicals that act as natural painkillers and mood lifters. Think of them as your body’s internal stress-busting toolkit. Just 30 minutes of moderate exercise can help reduce tension and boost your mood for hours afterwards.

Running, swimming, cycling — these aren’t just ways to get fit; they’re also reliable methods for lifting the emotional fog that stress can bring. Even a brisk walk outdoors can trigger a shift in mental state, particularly when done regularly.

2. A Healthy Release for Pent-Up Emotion

Men are often taught to “man up” and keep their emotions in check, which can lead to bottled-up frustration and stress. Sport offers a socially acceptable — even celebrated — way to let it all out.

Whether it’s hitting a punching bag, pushing through an intense weight session, or playing a high-energy game of five-a-side, sport allows emotions to move through the body instead of getting stuck in the mind. The routine of physical training also provides a grounding structure, giving a sense of control and predictability in an often chaotic world.

3. Strength in Numbers: Building Social Connections

While it’s easy to assume exercise is a solo pursuit, sport is also a fantastic way to build social bonds — something many men find harder to maintain in adulthood. Group workouts, fitness classes, or team sports foster camaraderie and connection, which are essential for mental wellbeing.

Having a regular kickabout with mates or joining a local running club isn't just about fitness — it’s about belonging. And when life feels heavy, knowing you’ve got people in your corner can be the lifeline that keeps anxiety at bay.

4. Better Sleep, Better Mind

Chronic stress and anxiety often go hand-in-hand with poor sleep. The good news? Regular physical activity helps regulate your sleep cycle, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep. Quality rest plays a major role in emotional regulation and reducing cortisol — the stress hormone.

Exercise in the early evening (but not too close to bedtime) has been shown to improve sleep quality, which in turn helps the brain process stress more effectively. When your body rests well, your mind follows suit.

5. Boosting Self-Esteem and Resilience

Every time you finish a tough workout, score a goal, or beat a personal best, your confidence grows. Setting and achieving physical goals can have a profound impact on self-esteem — something that can take a hit when stress and anxiety creep in.

Moreover, the mental resilience built through physical challenges — pushing through fatigue, staying committed, bouncing back from setbacks — translates directly to everyday life. Over time, sport becomes more than a coping mechanism; it becomes a source of inner strength.

Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month is a reminder that looking after your mental wellbeing is not just important — it’s essential. Physical activity isn’t a cure-all, but it is one of the most accessible, affordable, and effective tools available for managing stress and anxiety.