UTAG, TUTAG and CETAG threaten nationwide industrial action from 13 June - Here’s why

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG), and the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) have threatened to embark on industrial action.

The unions are calling on the government to release the exchange rate and immediately commence payment processes for the book and research allowance due to all members.

In a joint statement dated 9 June 2025, the three unions expressed concern over the delay in making the payments, stating that it has caused “significant uncertainty and frustration among our members, who depend on this critical support for their research and academic work.”

UTAG

The statement read:

At a joint meeting held on 8 June 2025, we, the undersigned unions, unanimously resolved that the government must, as a matter of urgency, release the exchange rate and commence the payment process for the book and research allowance to our members.

Despite the delayed release of the rates, we have resolved that we will not accept any extension of payments beyond September 2025. We stress that this allowance is a statutory entitlement under our Conditions of Service and an essential resource for advancing research, teaching, and knowledge sharing.

The unions therefore cautioned the government that failure to commence the payment process by 13 June 2025 would be considered a formal strike notice from UTAG, TUTAG, and CETAG across all campuses.