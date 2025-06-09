No second chance for a historic loser - Kennedy Agyapong slams Dr Bawumia

Former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has launched a scathing attack on former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to Mr Agyapong, Dr Bawumia does not deserve a second chance to lead the party in the next elections following what he described as a historic defeat in 2024.

Speaking in Mampong in the Ashanti Region during a visit to mourn the late Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu, Mr Agyapong urged party members to reject calls for a second chance for a candidate who, in his view, led the party to its worst electoral defeat in history.

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

He stated that previous candidates were only given a second chance based on impressive performances, not as a reward for failure.

“In 1992, we presented Prof Adu Boahen, but after he lost, he wasn’t given another chance. When people want to mislead you, they say President Kufuor contested twice and President Akufo-Addo three times. But how many times did Adu Boahen contest?” he asked.

He continued:

President Kufuor only campaigned for four months, yet his results were impressive, that’s why he was given a second chance. Akufo-Addo also performed well in his second attempt, securing 49.3%. He didn’t cross the 50% threshold but only lost in the second round.

He added:

If someone loses by over two million votes, how can that person be given another chance? We will continue to speak the truth, and Ghanaians are ready to vote for Kennedy Agyapong. Let us listen to the voice of the people.

The outspoken former MP has publicly declared his intention to contest the NPP flagbearership, vowing not to bow to internal party pressure.

With growing momentum and significant grassroots support, Agyapong is widely regarded as Dr Bawumia’s strongest challenger.

This will not be their first contest. In the run-up to the 2024 elections, Mr Agyapong finished second to Dr Bawumia at the NPP’s Delegates Conference in 2023, securing 14.30% of the vote compared to Bawumia’s 61.47%.