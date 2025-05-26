NPP flagbearer race: 4 prominent names that have emerged so far for 2028 election

The race for the flagbearer position of Ghana's main opposition party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is already taking shape.

Barely six months after the party’s humbling defeat in the 7 December 2024 general election, several key figures have begun declaring their intentions to lead the NPP into the 2028 elections.

These names are emerging amid ongoing restructuring and frantic efforts to unite the party, setting the stage for what is expected to be a tight but compelling contest.

This article highlights some of the prominent figures within the NPP who have so far declared or hinted at their intention to lead the party as its presidential candidate in the 2028 elections.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Unsurprisingly, one of the key names to emerge is former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who led the party as its presidential candidate in the 2024 elections alongside running mate Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Despite leading the NPP into its historic 2024 defeat, Dr Bawumia has, in recent engagements with party supporters, expressed confidence in the party’s return to power possibly under his leadership.

He has argued that first-time presidential candidates often struggle to win in Ghana, implying that a second attempt could yield better results.

His potential candidacy has already attracted endorsements from several party stalwarts and grassroots supporters.

A recent poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics revealed that 57% of NPP supporters back the former Vice President to lead the party into the 2028 elections.

However, he faces strong competition from another notable figure in the person of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

The outspoken former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has publicly declared his intention to contest the flagbearer position, vowing not to succumb to internal party pressure.

With growing momentum and significant grassroots support, Agyapong is widely seen as Dr Bawumia’s strongest challenger.

This will not be their first contest. In the lead-up to the 2024 elections, Mr Agyapong finished second to Dr Bawumia in the NPP’s Delegates Conference in 2023, securing 14.30% of the vote compared to Bawumia’s 61.47%.

With a highly competitive race anticipated, the party leadership faces a critical task: uniting its factions before and during the primaries to avoid deepening internal divisions.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Once a strong supporter of Dr Bawumia, the former Minister of Education and current Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, is another prominent figure who has signalled interest in the flagbearership.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, he wrote:

In the silence of the noise, one man’s record speaks louder than mere campaign chants. One man’s impact echoes across every region. One man’s vision is what Ghana needs for a total Ghanaian transformation.

The post featured a campaign-themed image prominently displaying the NPP logo and colours, with the bold slogan: “The ADUTWUM FACTOR – The NPP’s surest bet for victory in 2028.” The image also carried the initials “Y.A. 2028.”

Dr Bryan Acheampong

The latest name to surface in the race is Dr Bryan Acheampong, former Minister of Food and Agriculture and sitting Member of Parliament for Abetifi.

His potential candidacy was hinted at by the former MP for Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, during a recent media interaction.

Mr Appiah-Kubi praised Dr Acheampong as a capable leader with the potential to redeem the party in 2028:

The task on our hearts is to present a great candidate who can redeem our party, and Dr Bryan Acheampong is preparing himself for that mission. He will speak for himself in due course, but I am only a messenger. From what I know, he is the one, and his work speaks volumes.

He added:

If we are looking for a candidate with intellectual prowess, Bryan is the one. If we want a successful business mogul, he’s that too. So with him, we’re killing two birds with one stone... he is a symbol of victory.

Conclusion

With at least four prominent contenders already emerging, the NPP’s flagbearer race promises to be one of the most competitive in its history.