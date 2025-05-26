Chairman Wontumi to honour Police CID invitation today following attempted home raid

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, is scehduled to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service today, Monday, 26 May 2025.

His appearance comes just days after a failed attempt by a joint team from the National Security Bureau and the Ghana Police Service to raid his residence and arrest him on Friday, 23 May.

While the exact reason for his invitation remains unclear, it follows the government's recent suspension of the mining licence of his company, Akonta Mining, which has been accused of engaging in illegal mining activities in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Western Region.

In several media interviews, Chairman Wontumi assured the public that he would honour the CID’s invitation.

His lawyer, Kwame Adom Appiah, confirmed in a recent interview with Citi News that they are prepared to cooperate fully with the police.

He stated:

We are practising democracy. Wontumi is not someone who hides from the cameras. He is not someone who is going to run away. He has investments in Ghana and is not going anywhere.

He added:

If you want him at any time or on any day, you will find him. They have asked us to appear today, and we will go wherever we are required to. We have done nothing criminal and have no fear of facing them.

Chairman Wontumi has denied any wrongdoing and believes the pressure he is facing is politically motivated due to his ambition to run for the position of National Chairman of the NPP.