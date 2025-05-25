How does President Mahama expect me to eat? - 'Poor' Chairman Wontumi cries out

Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, better known as Chairman Wontumi, says he is being treated unfairly by the government and questions how he is expected to “survive and even eat” after his bank accounts were allegedly frozen.

Speaking on Asempa FM on Thursday, May 23, 2025, Chairman Wontumi complained that the sanctions placed on him are too harsh and compared them to the European Union’s punishment on Russia.

If your accounts get frozen how do you expect to survive and even eat? The sanctions President Mahama have imposed on me are more harsher than those European Union imposed on Russia. I don't have access to any account.

Chairman Wontumi on honouring police investigation

The NPP politician from the Ashanti Region also said he has received a letter from the police and plans to honour their invitation. He said:

I will go to the police headquarters because they have brought me a letter. I haven't received any letter from the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

His comments follow an attempted arrest at his home by security officers believed to be from the NIB. Videos shared online showed men in police uniforms and plain clothes arriving in white pickup trucks at his residence. Another video showed the group knocking loudly at his gate.

Although the reason for the visit is still unclear, the government recently suspended the mining licence of his company, Akonta Mining. The company was accused of illegal mining in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Western Region.

Chairman Wontumi has denied any wrongdoing. He believes the pressure he is facing is politically motivated because of his ambition to run for National Chairman of the NPP.