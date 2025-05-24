They could've planted weed, cocaine in my house - Wontumi defends blocking security raid

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), widely known as Chairman Wontumi, has accused National Security operatives of attempting to fabricate evidence against him during a raid on his Kumasi residence

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Wontumi asserted that the officers intended to plant illegal substances or valuables, such as cocaine, marijuana, or gold, in his home to frame him.

If they were able to enter my house, they could have planted either cocaine, weed, gold, or anything to incriminate me. That is based on my investigation

The operation, conducted around 9:00 a.m., involved approximately 20 heavily armed personnel arriving in five vehicles.

Wontumi explained that despite his ill health, he personally obstructed their entry at his gate since they did not present a warrant.

He condemned the method used, insisting that a formal invitation would have been appropriate.

Wontumi is not someone you can't find when you are looking for him. Wontumi is not someone who will not come if you invite him. Wontumi is not someone who will fail to honour a court order. So why are you doing this?

Wontumi disclosed that he had previously received a police invitation and plans to comply on Monday, May 26, 2025.

READ MORE: Trump administration blocks Harvard from admitting international students

He urged President John Dramani Mahama to intervene, stating,

I will plead with President Mahama that he should speak to those working for him.