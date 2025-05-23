Adenta Kumi's 4-month-pregnant wife allegedly suffers miscarriage – Mother claims

Nana Ama Owusu, mother of Alfred Ababio Kumi, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for the Adentan constituency, popularly known as Adenta Kumi, has shared a distressing account concerning her daughter-in-law.

According to Madam Owusu, Kumi’s wife, who was four months pregnant at the time, allegedly suffered a miscarriage shortly after her husband’s controversial arrest.

She claimed the arrest was conducted by eight armed men believed to be operatives of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

In an emotionally charged interview with Adom News, Madam Owusu recounted the traumatic events, alleging that the tense and intimidating nature of the arrest caused severe emotional distress to Kumi’s wife, ultimately leading to the loss of her pregnancy.

The revelation was made public through a voice recording aired on Adom News and later circulated on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where it has sparked widespread concern and public discourse.

While the details surrounding the arrest remain unclear, the family is calling for an independent investigation into the conduct of the officers involved and the alleged miscarriage.

Authorities are yet to issue an official response to the allegations.

In an earlier interview with Asaase Radio, Madam Owusu provided further details about the arrest.

She stated that at the time of the incident, Mr Kumi was in the shower and requested a moment to dress. However, the officers allegedly forced their way into the room.

NIB officials stormed the residence. He told them he was taking a bath, but they broke the door. There were eight men wielding guns. They said they wanted to ask him some questions, so they took him

She added:

They arrived around 5:30 a.m., and by 6:00 a.m., they had taken him away. Since then, I haven’t heard from him. They broke the door with a gun.