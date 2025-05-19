Rainy Season Ready: 5 ways to maintain your health during the rainy season in Ghana

During Ghana's rainy season, particularly in urban areas like Accra, the onset of heavy rains often brings with it a heightened risk of waterborne diseases, particularly malaria. Flooding contaminates water sources, creating ideal conditions for bacteria, viruses, and fungi to thrive.

Maintaining proper hygiene during Ghana's rainy season is crucial to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases and infections.

Here are five practical ways to stay hygienic and healthy during this period:

1. Ensure Access to Clean Drinking Water

Contaminated water sources are common during the rainy season, leading to illnesses like cholera and typhoid. To safeguard your health:

Boil water for at least one minute before drinking to kill harmful microorganisms. (@Medanta)

Use water purification tablets or filters if boiling isn't feasible.

Store drinking water in clean, covered containers to prevent contamination.

2. Practice Regular Hand Hygiene

Frequent handwashing reduces the risk of transmitting infections:

Wash hands with soap and clean water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the toilet and before eating.

In areas with limited water supply, use a Veronica bucket, a Ghanaian innovation that facilitates handwashing with running water.

Carry alcohol-based hand sanitiser when soap and water aren't available.

3. Keep Your Body Clean and Dry

Damp conditions can lead to skin infections:

Bathe daily using antibacterial soap to remove germs acquired during the day.

Dry yourself thoroughly after bathing, paying attention to areas prone to moisture like between the toes and underarms.

Wear light, breathable clothing and change out of wet clothes promptly to prevent fungal infections.

4. Maintain Food Hygiene

Food can easily become contaminated during the rainy season:

Consume freshly cooked meals and avoid street food, which may be prepared under unhygienic conditions.

Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly with clean water before consumption.(dettol.co.in)

Store food in sealed containers to protect against pests and moisture.

5. Prevent Mosquito Breeding

Stagnant water serves as breeding grounds for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of malaria and dengue:

Regularly empty and clean containers that collect water, such as buckets and flower pots.

Ensure proper drainage around your home to prevent water accumulation.

Use mosquito nets while sleeping and apply insect repellents to exposed skin.(dettol.co.in)