5 must-have outfits for Ghana’s rainy season

Rainy days in Ghana can be unpredictable—sunshine one moment, downpour the next. Whether you're dashing to work, heading to the market, or meeting friends, your style doesn't have to take a back seat. Here are five outfit essentials every fashion-forward person should have ready for the season.

1. The Lightweight Trench or Duster Coat

A trench or longline duster coat is perfect for early morning commutes or drizzly evenings in Accra. Go for a waterproof or water-resistant fabric in neutral tones like khaki, grey, or black. Throw it over a fitted top, ankle-length trousers, and loafers or boots.

Style tip: Opt for breathable lining—you’ll need it in Ghana’s humid weather.

2. The Bright Rain Jacket + Casual Combo

When the weather is moody but you still want to keep it casual, a pop-colour rain jacket works wonders. Pair with denim jeans, a basic tee, and comfy sneakers or slip-ons. This look is ideal for running errands in town or commuting via trotro or Bolt.

Bonus: Look for a rain jacket with a hood and inner pockets for your phone or earpiece.

3. Wellies + Denim for Errand Days

Heading to Kaneshie or Madina market? Tuck your straight-cut jeans into stylish wellington boots (wellies) and layer with a long-sleeve top and sleeveless jacket. It’s practical, waterproof, and keeps you from getting soaked while navigating muddy paths.

Pro tip: Add a small crossbody bag to keep your hands free.

4. The Ankara Midi Dress & Boots Combo

You can still wear your beautiful Ankara during the rainy season. Choose a midi-length style with sleeves, and pair with ankle or combat boots. Layer with a light denim jacket or cropped blazer for an effortless day-to-evening look.

Style tip: Opt for darker prints—they handle rain splashes better than pastels.

5. The Layered Athleisure Look

For chilled days or working from home, try high-waisted leggings, a sports bra or crop top, and an oversized hoodie. Add a waterproof bomber jacket and trainers, and you’ve got a comfy, rain-ready look that still feels trendy.