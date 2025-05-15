5 Fun things to do in Ghana without spending any money

In today’s economy, everyone is trying to cut costs, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. If you’re looking for ways to relax, enjoy life, and keep your wallet closed, we’ve got you covered.

Almost everything and place has been commercialised making it near-impossible to go out and have fun without your pockets bleeding. But there’s a solution to that.

Here are five simple but fun things Ghanaians and even foreigners or tourists can do for free without having to worry about money.

1. Visit the beach

Many beaches in Ghana, especially outside Accra, are still free if you go just to relax and not swim or join an event.

However, most of the ones in the capital requires one to pay gate fee before accessing the beach. Here’s a secret though: some of these beaches are free to enter early mornings. You can go to beaches such as Laboma, or Labadi Beach early morning for free to relax, watch the sun rise, or train.

2. Go on a night walk

When the evening is cool and traffic has calmed down, take a walk around your area. Ghanaian nights are full of sounds, neighbours chatting, someone playing loud music, or street vendors frying kelewele.

A simple walk helps clear your head and is a good way to stay active. Once in a while you can pass by the Oxford Street just to enjoy a glimpse of Ghanaian nightlife and scenery by jumping from spot to spot.

3. Window shopping at the mall

No money? No problem. Go to Accra Mall, West Hills, or any shopping centre near you and just look around.

Check out new phones, shoes, or clothes, even if you’re not buying, it feels good to see what’s trending. Sometimes, you’ll even get to taste free samples at food stands or probably win some free promo. Dress up small, take pictures, and enjoy the AC. It’s a nice way to feel fancy without spending.

4. Join a keep fit club

Every Saturday or Sunday morning, people gather in parks or by the roadside in groups to exercise. These keep fit clubs are free to join and open to anyone. You’ll get to jog, dance, stretch, and even laugh a lot, all while making new friends.

Many areas in Ghana have these groups, especially in community parks, and it's a great way to stay healthy without paying for a gym. Look for one in your neighbourhood and catch some weekend fun while staying fit.

5. Plan a traditional game day with friends

Remember ampe, oware, ludu, and bamboo fireworks? These games brought so much joy growing up and they’re still fun today.

Pick a weekend, gather your friends or cousins, and organise a game day. Play under the mango tree, in your compound, or at a local park.

