Accra Mall unveils exciting Easter line-up: Fashion, fun & family entertainment  all April

Accra Mall is set to bring the city to life this April with a vibrant Easter line-up that blends fashion, entertainment, family fun, and unbeatable shopping deals. From exclusive pop-ups to talent showcases and kids' games, this season promises something special for everyone.

Accra Mall will transform into an Easter wonderland from April 14–21, filled with fun for kids, families, and everyone in between.

April 16 – Eleanor Seku Pop-Up Stall: Eleanor Seku , the 2024 winner of the Accra Mall Fashion Fund. Eleanor, the visionary behind the brand Seku, wowed judges with a collection that fuses Ghana’s pre-colonial heritage with contemporary design. Her prize includes $3,000 in funding and a month-long retail space in the mall—giving her brand prime exposure and access to a broader audience. Shoppers can explore her exclusive pieces through out April

April 18 & 20 – Children’s Fun & Games: From bouncy castles to face painting and interactive play zones, little ones are in for a treat!

hhcfhbcnjsncjjud



April 19 – Open Mic Talent Night: Calling all rising stars! Join us for an evening of music, poetry, comedy, and dance—open to all brave enough to take the mic.





April 21 – DJ Music & Entertainment: Wrap up your Easter weekend with infectious beats and live performances in the courtyard.





April 26 – Easter Egg Hunt: The hunt is on! A day filled with surprises, sweet treats, and exciting prizes for the kids.



Shoppers can look forward to big savings and even bigger rewards with our Easter Mega Sidewalk Sale. Some exciting sales offerings are:

Enjoy free delivery on purchases over GH₵99 from Decathlon





Manos – Up to 50% off in-store





Paris 2 – Makeup and perfumes discounted between 20% to 50%

“At Accra Mall, we believe in celebrating creativity and community. This Easter, we’re not only showcasing the incredible talent of Eleanor Seku but also creating experiences that bring families and friends together. From fashion to fun, there's something for everyone,” shared Anthony Asamoah, Marketing Manager at Accra Mall.



Whether you're shopping for style, bringing the kids out for some fun, or just looking for good vibes, Accra Mall is your Easter destination. Don't miss out on a season filled with culture, creativity, and community.