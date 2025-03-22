UTAG to meet Lands Minister over Galamsey fight - Prof. Gyampo.

Professor of Political Science at the University of Ghana and CEO of the Ghana Shipping Authority, Prof Ransford Gyampo, has announced that the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) will be meeting the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, to discuss efforts to combat illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).

Prof Gyampo stressed the urgency of the fight against galamsey, calling it “non-negotiable.”

UTAG National Executives will soon summon the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources to brief us on government’s efforts to tackle the galamsey menace. The fight against galamsey is non-negotiable.

Last year, UTAG took a firm stance against illegal mining, even threatening industrial action unless a state of emergency was declared to actively combat the menace.

Ahead of the meeting, Convener of the Media Coalition Against Galamsey, Ken Ashigbey urged the minister to cut funding sources for excavator purchases and publish a list of individuals importing excavators into the country.

We need to cut the source of funding for the purchase of excavators being used for illegal mining. The identities of the owners of these excavators should also be made public so we can name and shame them.

According to Mr Ashigbey, this move would help track those involved in galamsey by monitoring their purchases.

Government's commitment to the fight

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, recently revealed that 44 of Ghana’s forest reserves are currently under attack by heavily armed illegal miners.

