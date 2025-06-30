COVID-19 resurgence likely as rainy season sets in - Virologist warns

Professor Kofi Bonnie, who serves as Head of Biology at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), has issued a warning about the current COVID-19 resurgence, noting that cases are not limited to one locality but are emerging across multiple regions throughout the country.

Professor Bonnie called on the nation to reinstate its dedication to public health protocols, particularly given that the rainy season typically leads to increased cases of influenza-like symptoms.

Addressing a recent advisory circular released by the University of Ghana Health Directorate that alerted the campus community and neighbouring areas, Professor Bonnie stressed that this warning extends beyond the university's scope to encompass the entire country.

It is not a localised resurgence. In fact, we have other regions reporting

So, if the university has come out with a circular cautioning the community in the university and its environs, it's not just for us. I think the nation should take it up—everybody—especially during this time of the year

The professor drew attention to the seasonal increase in respiratory conditions that commonly occur during the rainy season, encouraging citizens to resume the proven preventive strategies they had previously adopted.

Why don't we go back to what we know best? These protocols we got so much addicted to—wearing masks, staying away from large gatherings unless absolutely necessary, and making sure that when someone is sneezing or coughing, we keep our distance

Prof. Bonnie advised during his appearance on JoyNews' Ultimate Health.

The University of Ghana Health Directorate released a new COVID-19 resurgence advisory, highlighting worrisome cases and emphasising the importance of taking preventive action.

The announcement was made on Monday, June 23, as the academic institution prepares to prevent any potential escalation, noting "a few suspected and confirmed cases reported in our immediate vicinity".