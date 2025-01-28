Group threatens John Mahama with demonstration if he scraps off betting tax

The Institute of Community Sustainability has strongly cautioned President John Dramani Mahama against his proposed plan to abolish the betting tax, urging him to reconsider the decision due to its potential negative impact on Ghana's youth.

The institute expressed grave concerns that scrapping the tax could exacerbate the prevalence of sports betting among young people, leading to increased addiction, financial instability, and a decline in productivity.

This warning comes in the wake of President Mahama’s campaign promise to abolish the betting tax introduced by the previous NPP government.

The pledge appears to be moving closer to realisation after Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minister of Finance, disclosed during his vetting on Monday, January 13, 2025, that the tax had generated minimal revenue and its removal would not significantly impact government finances.

Institute's opposition to tax removal

Despite the government's rationale, the Institute of Community Sustainability, in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Eric Jerry Aidoo, expressed staunch opposition to the proposal.

The statement reads:

In a country of 32 million people, we already face immense challenges in providing adequate mental health support, with only four mental health centres and no sports psychologists. Encouraging betting among our youth by abolishing this tax will only worsen these issues.

Instead of removing the betting tax, we urge the government to either maintain or increase it as a deterrent to youth betting. The revenue from this tax could be directed towards establishing psychiatric hospitals in every region, addressing the critical mental health needs of the population.

The institute also emphasised the need to create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth, rather than encouraging reliance on betting as a source of income.

They need jobs and support to thrive—not policies that may perpetuate their struggles. If necessary, we are prepared to take to the streets in mass protest to demonstrate our opposition to this measure. We call on President Mahama to prioritise the future and well-being of Ghana's youth over short-term populist measures.

Youth support for Mahama and the group’s concerns

During the 2024 General Elections, a large portion of Ghana's youth voted overwhelmingly for John Mahama, largely because he promised to abolish the betting tax.

Many young voters viewed the tax as an exploitative measure imposed by the NPP government, which they felt unfairly targeted their primary source of income amidst widespread unemployment.

This pledge drove them to take decisive action at the polls, favouring Mahama’s promise of relief.

However, the Institute of Community Sustainability has a different perspective.