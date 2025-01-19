Scrap E-Levy but increase betting tax to 60% - NPP Member to Prez Mahama

A member of the New Patriotic Party, Charles Owusu, has urged President John Mahama to keep the betting tax, despite the promises he made during his campaign to abolish it.

Owusu believes that the betting tax acts as a deterrent for young people, helping to reduce excessive gambling, while also providing the government with crucial funds needed to boost the economy.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM, Owusu suggested that instead of removing the betting tax, President Mahama should focus on abolishing the E-levy, which he described as a bigger financial burden. He even recommended increasing the betting tax to make it more effective.

I appeal to President Mahama not to scrap the betting tax. It should stay. In fact, I would prefer the government to take 60% of betting winnings to discourage the practice.

He can scrap the E-Levy, but the betting tax should stay.

To make sure his message reaches President Mahama, Owusu called on influential figures such as the Catholic Bishops' Conference, Archbishop Duncan-Williams, and Rev. Owusu-Bempah to help pass on his plea.

He explained that Ghana needs revenue to support its economy and that the betting tax is an important source of funds for the country.

I appeal to those who have President Mahama's ear, such as the Catholic Bishops' Conference and other key figures, to advise him that Ghana needs money. The betting tax is one of the ways to secure those funds.

Call for abolishing other taxes

Owusu also mentioned that there are other taxes that should be removed instead of the betting tax.