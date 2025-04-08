Here’s what Ghana’s Sports Ministry is doing about the death of Nigerian boxer

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has set up a seven-member committee to investigate the sad death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju.

Olanrewaju, aged 40, sadly passed away on March 30 after he collapsed during a light heavyweight fight against Ghanaian boxer Jon Mbanugu at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Although paramedics quickly tried to revive him, he was rushed to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where doctors confirmed his death about half an hour later.

At the time he collapsed, Olanrewaju was leading the match and showed no clear signs of injury from his opponent before the third round. His sudden fall raised serious concerns, leading to an official investigation.

Following this tragic event, Sports Minister Kofi Adams set up the committee to fully understand what led to Olanrewaju’s death.

The committee is led by Amb. Major (Rtd) Amarkai Amarteifio, with other members including Peter Zwennes Esq., Mr. Ekow Asmah, Samuel Bartels Esq., Mr. Eddie Pappoe, Mrs. Juliana Addo-Yobo Esq. (who is the secretary), and Dr. Martin Engmann. They are expected to report their findings within 21 days.

Their tasks include finding out what exactly caused Olanrewaju’s death at the Bukom Boxing Arena on March 29, 2025, and whether the organisers followed proper international safety standards to protect the boxer.

They will also check if the Nigerian boxing authorities acted responsibly in approving Olanrewaju for this international fight, considering his skills and experience.

More details on committee's task

Furthermore, they will review the actions of all officials involved, suggest penalties for any wrongdoing, and recommend improvements to technical and medical procedures to improve safety in the sport.

This comes in the wake of concerns raised by the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control, who are now demanding clear answers from the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) regarding what they describe as suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.