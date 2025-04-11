Messi is shaking: Ghanaian MP wows locals with impressive football skills (Video)

The Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho constituency, Honourable Nana Kwame Asafo-Adjei Ayeh displayed his superb football skills to the amazement of locals stunned by the politician’s magic with the ball.

Asafo-Adjei was filmed casually doing kick-ups as he strolled with some officials on a sandy field. The parliamentarian showed his talent as he easily juggled the ball with both feet while holding his phone in one hand.

Some people around applauded and cheered him on shouting the word “honourable, honourable” as the MP continued his football freestyling session. He finally kicked the ball into the air and chased after to have it under control.

The locals were simply awed by this magnificent showing by the legislator.

He appears to be the people’s favourite and won the Bosome Freho constituency parliamentary during the 2024 Elections with 18,208, representing over 70% of the total votes cast over his competitor Charles Appiah-Kubi, who had only 7,602 votes.

Asafo-Adjei's career profile

Asafo-Adjei was appointed as the party’s Deputy Director for External Affairs. His appointment was confirmed by the National Executive Council on August 26, 2022.

In 2021, he was elected as the Vice Chairman of the International Young Democrat Union (IYDU) in a Council meeting held in Munich – Germany.

He was a member of Ghana’s delegation to the IDU Global Forum in Berlin – Germany in June 2022, the IYDU Freedom Forum in Rabat – Morocco, the YDUA annual Conference in Lilongwe Malawi, and also part of the Ghanaian delegation to the Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast for the formation of Young Democrats Union of Africa (YDUA).

He also served as the Director for International Relations and Protocol of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) of Ghana.