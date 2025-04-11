I would have played for Real Madrid for 10 years – Kevin-Prince Boateng makes bold claim

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng boldly claims that he would have played for Spanish giants Real Madrid for at least a decade if he had the support of his agency, Rookie and Champ.

Boateng's agency is in the business of supporting young talents with the aim of grooming young talents, especially from his native Berlin, before extending it worldwide.

The Black Stars midfielder played for Los Blancos’ archrivals Barcelona in 2019, and featured in four games.

He joined Barcelona on a loan deal from Sassuolo in January 2019, with an option to buy, but the option was not exercised, and he left the club at the end of the season.

Boateng on playing for Real Madrid

He, however, believes if he had the right support system just like his agency is providing for young players. Boateng shared this with Transfer Room.

We give them everything they need: medical examinations, nutritional experts, psychological training, extra classes in technique and tactics... We've invested a lot of time and money so that nothing can shake them when they turn 18.

He added:

They're ready for anything, even to take a penalty in front of 50,000 spectators. They even have a residence to sleep in. When I go into the 'village' and see everything they have, I always think the same thing: 'If I had had all that, I would have played 10 years in a row for Real Madrid.