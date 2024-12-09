Full details of 2024 election results announced by Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission has officially announced the leader of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, as Ghana’s president-elect after winning the December 7, 2024 election.

Mahama defeated his closest contender, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, by a staggering 1,671,093 votes. The declaration has since sparked nationwide jubilation, with thousands of NDC supporters thronging the streets across the country in party paraphernalia and blowing “vuvuzelas.”

In a press briefing on Monday, 9 December 2024, EC Chairperson Jean Mensa stated that the results announced were from 267 out of the 276 constituencies nationwide. She disclosed that results from nine constituencies are still pending due to issues caused by political party supporters at various offices of the commission.

These constituencies include Awutu Senya East, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Akwatia, Suhum, Techiman South, Dome-Kwabenya, Ahafo Ano North, Ablekuma North, and Damongo. These constituencies combined have a total of 947,116 registered voters.

Announcing the results, Mensa described the 2024 election as ‘credible, fair, transparent, and peaceful’, reflecting the will of the people. She noted that the success of the election was built on rigorous reforms implemented by the commission over the past few years.

Here are all the statistics announced by the EC:

Voter statistics

Total registered voters: 18,774,159

Polling stations: 40,976

Total valid votes: 11,191,422

Voter turnout: 60.9%

Total votes cast: 11,430,531

Rejected ballots: 239,109

Presidential Election Statistics

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (NPP) – 4,657,304 (41.61%)

Daniel Augustus Lartey Jnr (GCPP) – 16,673 (0.15%)

Akua Donkor (GFP) – Invalid

Christian Kwabena Andrews (GUM) – 16,461 (0.15%)

Kofi Akpaloo (LPG) – 5,219 (0.09%)

Mohammed Frimpong (NDP) – 4,413 (0.04%)

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa (CPP) – 23,397 (0.20%)

John Dramani Mahama (NDC) – 6,328,397 (56.55%)

Hassan Ayariga (APC) – 17,461 (0.16%)

Kofi Koranteng (Independent) – 3,320 (0.03%)

George Twum-Barima-Adu (Independent) – 3,091 (0.02%)

Nana Kwame Bediako (Independent) – 84,478 (0.75%)

Alan Kyerematen (Independent) – 31,202 (0.28%)