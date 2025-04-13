Local or foreign players? Sports Minister settles the debate on Black Stars selection

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, has shared his thoughts on the growing debate about including more home-based players in the Black Stars team.

Many people have been calling for more local players to be added to the national squad, but Adams made it clear that the most important thing is picking the best players, no matter where they are based.

Speaking to the media at the Division One League match between Attram De Visser and Hohoe United at the Tuba Astro Turf on Friday, April 11, 2025, Adams said he cares more about quality than location.

He shared:

For me, whether local or foreign-based players, I do not really care. If your best are foreign based, if they are local, use them, train them, and let them reach the standard you want.

Sports Minister reiterates focus on all sports

Adams also spoke about his plans to invest in all areas of sports development. He stressed the need to work with the available talent, train them properly, and ensure that only the best represent the country. He added:

We are going to make sure we invest in all phases. I'm not fixated on local or foreign players. What we want is to ensure that whatever material you have, you train them, pick the best, and let the best represent the country. That's all I look for.