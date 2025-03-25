It’s expensive to cater for the Black Stars - Kofi Adams on national team budget

Ghana’s Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Iddie Adams, says making public the national team’s budget before their two World Cup qualifiers would have been distractive.

Adams’ statement follows public calls for the budget to be disclosed in line with President John Mahama’s direction for all national team budgets to be released to the public.

The President, during his State of the Nation Address, said there will be no secrecy regarding how much is spent on the various national teams.

President Mahama shared that:

There will be no secrecy in how much the government spends on the national teams. The budgets presented by the FA and other sports associations must be known to the public. After all, it is the taxpayers' funds that are used to fund these activities. Expenditure and waste reduction applies to all sectors of the economy, including the Ministry of Sports and Recreation.

This, Adams maintains the budget will be made public despite initial secrecy around it. According to him, releasing it prior would have distracted the team hence the decision to keep it.

Sometimes, some situations create distraction for the team, so we should weigh every situation before making a decision.

Sports Minister says taking of national team is ‘expensive’

However, he shared that in due time it will be made public but warns that it’s expensive to cater for the national team.

Speaking on Speaking o Asempa FM, Adams noted:

The budget for the team will be made available. There is nothing to hide from the public, but we must know it is expensive to take care of the national team because most of the players are coming from Europe but apart from that, everything will be made available.