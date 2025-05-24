Barcelona rejects option to sign Abdul Aziz Issah after limited playtime

FC Barcelona has opted not to exercise the purchase option for Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah, concluding his loan spell from Dreams FC without a permanent transfer, according to Sports.

This decision marks an unexpected end to what many anticipated would be the start of a promising European career for the young talent.

Issah joined Barcelona Atlètic on a season-long loan in September 2024, following a standout performance with Dreams FC, where he emerged as the joint top scorer in the CAF Confederation Cup, netting four goals and providing two assists in ten matches.

His arrival in Catalonia was met with high expectations, and he even participated in first-team training sessions under coach Hansi Flick.

Despite his early promise, Issah's time at Barcelona was limited.

The 19-year-old Ghanaian sensation made only two appearances for Barcelona B, totalling 26 minutes on the pitch.

This lack of playing time, even amid injuries within the squad, raised questions about his integration and development within the team.

Contrastingly, Issah showcased his talent on the international stage, contributing to Ghana's U20 rise at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations despite being crushed on the road in search for the ultimate.

His performances reignited discussions about his potential, but they were insufficient to alter Barcelona's decision.

By allowing the buyout clause to lapse, Barcelona has passed on the opportunity to secure a player who continues to demonstrate significant potential.