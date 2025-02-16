Anthony Joshua’s next likely opponent revealed after Tyson Fury’s shock retirement

British Sports Promoter Eddie Hearn has shared that Anthony Joshua’s top priority for his next fight is to compete for a world heavyweight title, with Tyson Fury still in retirement, putting an end to the hopes of a British showdown this year, reports the Daily Mail.

The highly anticipated clash between the two heavyweight stars appeared to be on the horizon, with talks of a potential two-bout deal. However, Fury threw a spanner in the works last month by announcing his unexpected retirement just weeks after his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk in December.

As a result, Joshua is now left searching for a new opponent, and he is expected to keep a close watch on Daniel Dubois’ IBF title defence against Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia.

Hearn explained that with Fury out of the picture, Joshua’s primary goal is to secure another shot at the world heavyweight title.

He told BetFred as quoted by the Daily Mail that:

Right now, because Tyson Fury is retired, so put him to the side, the number one choice for AJ is to fight for the world heavyweight title. That’s 99 per cent of what he wants to do and if that’s Daniel Dubois, no problem. If that’s Joseph Parker, no problem.

Hearn further clarified that Joshua is fully committed to pursuing a world title, stating:

If AJ turns around and says that's what he's doing, then it's done.

Anthony Joshua's potential retirement

The Matchroom promoter also addressed speculation surrounding Joshua potentially retiring, echoing that such a decision would only come if he no longer had the ability to perform in training.

Not yet, but there will come the time. In camp, if you haven’t got it anymore, it’ll be apparent. The injuries will get worse, you’ll get hurt in sparring against somebody you shouldn’t be getting hurt against. You’re not sharp, and when that moment comes, that’s when the team will say ‘AJ’s not looking good you know,’ and that’s the moment when I will probably have a conversation with him.

Hearn confirmed that Joshua’s training camp ahead of the Dubois fight had gone well, and they were confident going into the match. However, despite a strong camp, Joshua was caught by a heavy shot in the fight, which led to his defeat.

Hearn added:

If camp had gone really poorly and we were unsure, I think that conversation may have been brought forward.