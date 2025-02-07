Governance expert urges Prez Mahama to slash salaries of state institution heads

Governance expert, Professor Enoch Opoku Antwi, has made a bold recommendation to President John Dramani Mahama, calling for a reduction in the salaries and allowances of heads of state institutions.

According to him, the productivity of these institutions does not justify the exorbitant salaries and lavish allowances paid to their managing directors and chief executive officers. He argued that Ghana’s current economic situation cannot sustain such payments.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Professor Opoku Antwi urged the president to cut these salaries to ease the burden on the public purse:

I am imploring the President to cut all these excessive benefits. If you are a poor country like us and all your money is being spent on personal emoluments, salaries, and other expenses, these become overhead costs.

He emphasised:

This situation clearly calls for action. We must review salaries, allowances, and benefits for everyone in government positions because, in most cases, the allowances exceed their actual salaries.

He further argued:

In a poor country like Ghana, we should not be paying people such exorbitant amounts when the rest of us are struggling to make a living.

This recommendation comes amid controversy surrounding the lawsuit filed by the dismissed Managing Director of SIC Insurance Company Limited, Hollistar Duah-Yentumi, which revealed the lavish salaries she received.

The lawsuit, which challenged her dismissal, disclosed the details of her emoluments:

GH₵70,000 monthly salary (GH₵840,000 annual gross)

GH₵84,000 annual benefits

GH₵7,000 monthly entertainment allowance

GH₵3,000 for a house help

GH₵3,000 for a security guard

GH₵2,000 for a gardener

Free medical care for her spouse and five children

Official residence with free utilities

Official V8 vehicle with 450 litres of fuel per month