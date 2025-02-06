President Mahama to restore 1st July as statutory holiday and National Day of Prayer

President John Dramani Mahama has announced his intention to restore 1st July as a statutory public holiday, emphasising its importance as Republic Day and Senior Citizens Day.
It will be recalled that the previous administration under former President Nana Akufo-Addo abolished this holiday with the passage of the Public Holidays (Amendment) Act 2019 (Act 986), replacing it with 4th August to celebrate Ghana's founders.
During his “Thank You Tour” to the Western Region on Wednesday, 5th February, President Mahama, who had previously opposed this change, confirmed his decision to reinstate the holiday.
He also mentioned that discussions are underway to make the day a National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.
We will have the opportunity as a nation soon to pray and give thanks to the Almighty God, as enjoined by the Holy Book, which says that in all things, give thanks. We will thank God for His beautiful blessings on our nation, Ghana, and I’ll soon announce a planning committee made up of religious leaders to organise the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.
I propose that this National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving should be held on the 1st of July, which is also our Republic Day and marks Senior Citizens Day.
The President also revealed plans to amend the Public Holidays Act to include an additional two-day holiday for the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, fulfilling his campaign promise to the Muslim community.
We will soon present to Parliament amendments to the Public Holidays Act in order to restore 1st July as a holiday. In the amendment of the Public Holidays Act, we shall also make provision to fulfil our promise to the Muslim community of an extra holiday to mark the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr.
The move to reinstate the Republic Day holiday is expected to spark public debate regarding Ghana’s founding history.