Pastor vows to rebuild Akufo-Addo’s statue for ‘spiritual’ reasons

Founder and leader of the Glory and Dominion Ministry, Elisha Joshua Kabenlah, has pledged to rebuild the controversial statue of former President Nana Akufo-Addo after it was vandalised by unknown individuals.

The statue, located at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital Roundabout in Sekondi, Western Region, was reduced to rubble after being smashed to pieces in the early hours of Monday, 13th January 2025, sparking mixed public reactions.

Addressing the media during a visit to the site, Prophet Kabenlah, who also contested the 2024 elections as an independent candidate in the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira constituency, condemned the vandalism, describing it as unnecessary.

According to him, the act could have significant spiritual implications for the area and the region, warning:

When I look at the spiritual world, I sense that the vandalism by these unknown individuals will have spiritual implications for Sekondi-Takoradi and the Western Region as a whole. That’s why I am here to plead with the President—I want to rebuild the statue because what happened was not right.

The self-proclaimed prophet further noted that the incident sets a bad precedent for the future, especially for President John Mahama, and promised to personally rebuild the statue:

This sets a bad precedent for us as a country. Politically, as an independent candidate, I could face a similar fate, just like President Mahama. If people were complaining that state funds were used, I promise to rebuild it myself.

If I rebuild it and people destroy it again, then that will be between them and God. I have to rebuild it in remembrance of the good works of the former President Akufo-Addo. Although the road remains unfinished, no one had the right to destroy it.