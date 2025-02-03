Revoke Ablakwa’s appointment and sack him from ORAL Committee – PNP to Prez Mahama

The People’s National Party (PNP) has petitioned President John Mahama to revoke the appointment of North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, as the Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and dismiss him as the Chairman of the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) Committee.
In a petition dated 2nd February 2025, signed by National Chairperson and Leader Janet Nabla, the party claims that Mr Ablakwa’s responses during his recent vetting by the Appointments Committee on Friday, 31st January, highlighted the misuse of parliamentary loans, unexplained financial influence, false allegations, and a preference for luxury travel.
The petition stated that the Minister-designate admitted to diverting parliamentary loans meant for purchasing four-wheel vehicles into acquiring other vehicles and combine harvesters for his constituents. According to the PNP, this action compromises the integrity of the lawmaker.
The People’s National Party further questioned Mr Ablakwa’s financial capacity to rent an apartment in the upscale Airport Hills area, given his salary as a Member of Parliament.
Mr Ablakwa claims that he and his wife are renting an apartment in the upscale Airport Hills area, a location known for its high rental costs. Given his salary as an MP, it is questionable how he can afford such an expense. This discrepancy warrants a thorough investigation into his and his wife’s financial accounts to determine the legitimacy of their income sources.
The petition further claimed:
Mr Ablakwa has previously accused the children of a former president of purchasing government land, a claim he later admitted was based solely on information from the Land Commission without proper verification. Such reckless dissemination of unverified information is unbecoming of a public official and undermines public trust.
The PNP is therefore urging President John Mahama to revoke Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s appointments as Foreign Affairs Minister and Chairman of the ORAL Committee, as well as refer him to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for appropriate investigations.