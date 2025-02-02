Mahama sets up 8-member committee to organise National Education Forum

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed an eight-member committee to oversee the planning and execution of the National Education Forum, as part of his commitment to improving Ghana’s education sector.

According to a statement signed by the spokesperson to the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, on February 2, the committee will be chaired by former Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Professor George K.T. Oduro.

Other members of the committee will include Professor Goski Alabi, Professor Rosemary Bosu, Samuel Awuku, Ph.D, and Professor Smile Dzisi. The rest are Kofi Asare, Stephen Owusu and Inusah Shiraz.

The committee will be tasked with the following objectives:

1. Develop a theme and sub-themes to guide the stakeholder engagement.

2. Identify key stakeholders in the education sector, including students, parents, teachers (pre-tertiary and tertiary, including the private sector), researchers, civil society organisations, development partners, religious bodies, political parties, Ghanaian educational researchers in the diaspora, chiefs, heads of educational institutions, Parliamentary Select Committee on Education etc. to be invited as participants.

3. Develop a stakeholder activity agenda with time allocations (e.g. thematic breakout sessions, plenaries, etc).

4. Propose a venue and date(s) for the forum.

5. Set up a secretariat to document activities.

6. Provide a budget for the National Education Forum.

7. Develop a comprehensive report detailing the findings and recommendations of the Forum.

8. Draft a national education policy framework and propose an action plan for implementing recommendations within three weeks after the Forum.

9. Consider any other issue relevant to the organisation of the Forum.

Meanwhile the committee has been tasked with submitting a report within two weeks from official appointment.