7 major cases dropped by ‘clearing agent’ President Mahama’s government

Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine has ignited controversy with his decision to drop several high-profile cases since assuming office on 22nd January 2025. The move has raised eyebrows, with many demanding explanations—especially in cases involving officials linked to the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

One of the loudest voices questioning these decisions is renowned investigative journalist Manasseh Azuri Awumi, who has now labelled President John Mahama with the infamous “clearing agent” tag—a term originally used to describe former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Several leading members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) have also challenged the Attorney General’s move, sparking heated debates with government spokespersons, who insist these cases were politically motivated.

As the debate rages on, here are the seven high-profile cases that have been dropped—leaving Ghanaians demanding answers.

1. The Ambulance Trial (Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa)

Barely 24 hours after assuming office, Attorney General and Minister of Justice Dr Dominic Ayine filed a notice on 23rd January to discontinue the controversial ambulance case against Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and businessman Richard Jakpa.

The case revolved around allegations of causing a financial loss of €2.37 million in a failed deal to procure ambulances for Ghana. The state had previously signalled its intent to appeal a Court of Appeal judgment delivered on 30th July 2024.

2. COCOBOD Trial (Dr Stephen Opuni and Seidu Agongo)

On 28th January, an Accra High Court acquitted and discharged former Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) CEO Dr Stephen Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo after a trial that had dragged on for seven years.

The decision followed a withdrawal notice filed by the state under the directive of Attorney General Dr Ayine.

The duo had been facing 24 charges, including causing a financial loss of over GH¢271 million in a fertiliser procurement deal during Dr Opuni’s tenure at COCOBOD.

3. Bank of Ghana Case (Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama)

On 29th January, Dr Ayine filed a notice to withdraw all charges against former Second Deputy Governor (now Acting Governor) of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama.

Dr Asiama, along with others, had been facing charges since 2020, including fraudulent breach of trust, money laundering, conspiracy to commit a crime, and violations of the Bank of Ghana Act.

4. Democracy Hub Protest Case

The Attorney General’s Office discontinued legal proceedings against members of the pressure group Democracy Hub, including lead conveners Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Elorm Ama Governor-Ababio, and Raphael Afful Williams.

On 29th January 2025, the state filed a nolle prosequi, bringing an end to the case. The accused had been facing multiple charges, including unlawful assembly, destruction of public property, assault on a public officer, and conduct likely to breach the peace.

5. SSNIT Case

On 7th February 2025, the Attorney General withdrew all charges against three out of four individuals accused of causing financial loss to the state in the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) trial.

Those discharged included former SSNIT Director-General Dr Ernest Thompson, John Hagan Mensah, and Peter Hayibor. However, Caleb Kwaku Afaglo, the former Head of Management Information Systems (MIS) at SSNIT, still faces charges.

6. Ofosu Ampofo Case

The Attorney General filed a notice to withdraw all charges against former NDC Chairman Dr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and former Deputy Communications Officer Kweku Boahen.

They had been charged with conspiracy to cause harm and assault on public officers. Additionally, Dr Ofosu Ampofo was accused of inciting NDC communicators against public officers, including the Chairpersons of the National Peace Council and the Electoral Commission.

7. Saglemi Housing Project Case

Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine officially withdrew all charges against former Works and Housing Minister Collins Dauda and four others on 7th February 2025.

The accused had faced 70 counts of causing financial loss to the state in connection with the $200 million Saglemi Affordable Housing Project. Those cleared alongside Collins Dauda include: Kweku Agyeman-Mensah (former Minister for Water Resources, Works, and Housing)

Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu (former Chief Director of the Ministry for Water Resources, Works, and Housing)

Nouvi Tetteh Angelo (CEO of Ridge Management Solutions Ghana Limited)

The case was initiated under the previous administration, which alleged financial irregularities in the project’s execution.

What’s Next?

With these high-profile cases now dropped, the controversy surrounding President Mahama’s government is only intensifying. Critics argue this reinforces his “clearing agent” label, while government officials maintain these cases were politically driven.