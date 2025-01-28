Former COCOBOD CEO Dr Opuni, Seidu Agongo freed as State drops all charges

An Accra High Court has acquitted and discharged the former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr Stephen Opuni, and businessman Seidu Agongo after a trial spanning seven years.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, 28th January, by the court presided over by Justice Aboagye Tandoh. This followed a notice of withdrawal filed by the state, acting on the directive of the Attorney-General, Dr Dominic Ayine, as communicated by Ms Enam Loh Mensah.

Background

In March 2018, Dr Opuni and Seidu Agongo were charged with causing a financial loss of over GH¢271 million to the state in connection with fertiliser procurement deals during Dr Opuni’s tenure at COCOBOD. Both accused persons pleaded not guilty to all 24 charges levelled against them.

After five years of trial, the initial presiding judge, Justice Clemence Honyenuga, retired in March 2023. Subsequently, Justice Kwasi Anokye Gyimah was appointed to preside over the case.

Justice Gyimah ruled on April 4, 2023, that the trial must commence afresh, citing the numerous allegations tied to the earlier proceedings under Justice Honyenuga. However, this decision was overturned by the Court of Appeal following a request from the Attorney-General, prompting Dr Opuni to appeal the ruling at the Supreme Court.

On May 8, 2024, the case faced further controversy when the original five-member Supreme Court panel was reconstituted, with the Chief Justice presiding.

The change of the Supreme Court panel drew widespread criticism, including comments from Prof. Stephen Kweku Asare, a fellow at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD).