A-G drops charges against Collins Dauda, 4 others in Saglemi Housing case

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has officially withdrawn all charges against former Works and Housing Minister Collins Dauda and four others in the Saglemi Housing Project case.

The Attorney-General filed a nolle prosequi (discontinuation of a case) at the High Court (Financial Division 1) in Accra on Friday, February 7, 2025, indicating that the state will no longer pursue the case against the accused individuals.

The others affected by the withdrawal are Kweku Agyeman-Mensah (former Minister for Water Resources, Works, and Housing), Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu (former Chief Director of the Ministry for Water Resources, Works, and Housing) and Nouvi Tetteh Angelo (CEO of Ridge Management Solutions Ghana Limited).

The accused individuals had been facing 70 counts of causing financial loss to the state in connection with the $200 million Saglemi Affordable Housing Project. The case was initiated under the previous administration, which alleged financial irregularities in the execution of the project.

The Saglemi Housing Project, launched in 2012, was meant to provide 5,000 housing units for Ghanaians but became the subject of legal and political disputes over its funding and implementation.