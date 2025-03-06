Ghana Education Service declares Friday, March 7, a holiday for all public schools

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has declared Friday, 7 March a holiday for all public schools in recognition of the Independence Day celebrations.

The announcement, made today, forms part of measures to mark Ghana’s 68th Independence Anniversary.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs at the GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, stated that the holiday is intended to allow teachers, staff, and schoolchildren to rest following the extensive preparations for Independence Day celebrations across the country.

This year’s 68th Independence Anniversary is currently being held at Jubilee House, featuring captivating performances from schoolchildren and military personnel.