Sam George condemns AirtelTigo sale, labels managers as "enemies of the state"

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has issued a scathing rebuke of those responsible for the AirtelTigo transaction, branding them as "enemies of the state" for selling the telecommunications company at a nominal price of one dollar despite its substantial debt obligations.

His criticism follows revelations that the company, burdened with a GH₵3.5 billion debt, was sold back to the government for just one dollar.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament on Monday, March 24, the minister questioned the patriotism of the individuals who facilitated the sale, emphasising the company’s overwhelming financial liabilities.

Those who managed the AirtelTigo process are enemies of our state and individuals who have no sense of patriotism.

For anybody to have told us that they bought AirtelTigo for one dollar, and now that we have taken over the ministry, ATC (American Tower Company), just one of the companies AirtelTigo owes, has presented us with a bill of 1.5 billion Ghana Cedis.

Additionally, the minister disclosed that engagements with the American Embassy had further exposed the gravity of AirtelTigo’s financial distress.

The American Embassy, along with their team, was in my office, and one of the major issues raised was the indebtedness to ATC. The debt sitting on the books of AirtelTigo exceeds 3.5 billion Ghana Cedis.

Minister George raised critical concerns regarding accountability for the mounting debt, demanding clarity on who would assume responsibility for the financial fallout.

So if someone told you that they bought it for one dollar, who is going to pay the 3.5 billion that is sitting there and accumulating interest?

