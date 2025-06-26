Social media influencer Sarah Lawson in distress as fire guts her house

Popular Ghanaian lifestyle influencer Sarah Lawson lost her house to a fire incident in the early hours of Wednesday, June 25, 2025, leaving her and housemates shaken but unharmed.

Sarah Lawson took to social media to share emotional footage of the blaze engulfing parts of her home, pleading for help as she confirmed that she and her neighbours had successfully evacuated the building.

It’s been a terrifying experience, but we’re safe

,she said, fighting back tears as firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) battled the flames. According to her updates, the distress call was promptly attended to, preventing the fire from consuming the entire structure.

The exact cause of the fire remains unclear, as does the full extent of the damage. In a follow-up video, Lawson assured fans that no lives were lost, thanking the firefighters for their swift intervention and confirming that she and her neighbours were in good health.

This incident came just a day after another major fire was reported near the National Lotteries office, opposite the Arts Centre in Accra, on Tuesday, 24 June 2025. Reports from local media suggest that the fire was triggered by a faulty gas cylinder, leading to the destruction of over 50 wooden structures filled with goods.

Although no injuries or fatalities were recorded in that case, several traders suffered significant losses. Firefighters, once again, managed to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby areas.

The back-to-back fire incidents have sparked renewed calls for improved fire safety measures in residential and commercial spaces across Accra. Many netizens have expressed relief over Sarah Lawson’s safety, while also emphasising the need for regular maintenance of electrical systems and gas appliances.