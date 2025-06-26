KOD probes how gay couple got nod to take photos at Ghana’s national monuments

The Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Presidency, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), has disclosed that his office is currently investigating how a South African gay couple obtained permission to use Ghana's national monuments for a controversial photoshoot.

On 25 June 2025, social media erupted after romantic photos of the couple, Rue and Lue, were shared under the hashtag #ShowGhanaLove. The images captured them displaying affection at several iconic Ghanaian landmarks, including the Independence Square (Black Star Square), Osu Castle, Kwame Nkrumah Museum, and Aburi Botanical Gardens.

Their aim, according to online posts, was to show solidarity with Ghana’s LGBTQ+ community and to protest the proposed Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which seeks to criminalise same-sex relationships and LGBTQ+ advocacy. If passed, the bill could impose penalties of up to 3 years’ imprisonment for same-sex acts and up to 10 years for promoting LGBTQ+ activities.

The viral images drew widespread condemnation, with many Ghanaians accusing the couple of disrespecting the nation's cultural symbols. In response, KOD initially shared his sentiments on social media but later deleted the post.

Speaking on Adom FM, the presidential aide said he was deeply concerned by the use of national monuments to push what many consider a provocative message.

My concern was with their use of the Independence monument for their statement. Even though one can go there to take photos, you need permission. So we are investigating how they secured such permission

KOD

He added that the presence of security personnel would not have prevented the act if the couple had legitimately obtained a permit.

People asked if there were no security officers present to stop them, but once they had permission, they would have been left alone

KOD also clarified his personal stance on the issue:

If you are gay or bisexual, that’s your own issue. But to publicise it using Ghanaian flags and monuments — that is very, very wrong, especially as such acts are not accepted in our culture

He further indicated that his team would thoroughly review the permit approval process to ensure proper procedures were followed.