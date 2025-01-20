Asante Kotoko: Kwame Poku is a killer like Mbella—Prosper Ogum

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Ogum has described Kwame Poku's abilities as lethal as those of Frank Mbella Etouga.

The Porcupine Warriors ran riot in the Ghana Premier League on Matchweek 17 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Kwame Poku opened the scoring in the 7th minute after sustained pressure on Vision FC. However, Vision FC quickly responded with Nana Kwesi scoring the equaliser.

Peter Amidu Acquah restored Asante Kotoko's lead, and Kwame Poku added a third to complete his brace for the Porcupine Warriors.

Just before halftime, Saka Dauda netted the fourth goal to seal the game for the hosts at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The second half produced no goals as Asante Kotoko secured a convincing 4-1 victory at full time.

After the match, Prosper Ogum praised Kwame Poku for his stellar performance, comparing him to former Asante Kotoko striker Frank Mbella Etouga.

He is a photocopy of him; he’s a replica of him, I mean in terms of goal-scoring. Mbella is a killer. Poku, too, has those instincts; he knows where he is in front of goal. To me, he is a photocopy of Mbella.

Kwame Poku has scored four goals in his last four games since returning to the Porcupine Warriors this season.

Asante Kotoko eyes GPL title

Meanwhile, Prosper Ogum and his lads have their eyes on the Ghana Premier League title. Asante Kotoko kicked off the league on a high note but fell short along the way, following their four matches lost conservatively.