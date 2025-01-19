GPL: Kwame Poku scores brace as Asante Kotoko dismantle Vision FC

Asante Kotoko outclassed Vision FC with a 4-1 victory at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the Ghana Premier League.

Kwame Poku scored twice, while Peter Amidu Acquah and Saaka Dauda added a goal each to secure the emphatic win for the Porcupine Warriors in Kumasi.

The match started with Kotoko taking an early lead in the 8th minute, courtesy of an in-form Kwame Poku, who recently rejoined the team. Despite this early setback, Vision FC equalised through Nana Kwesi, briefly reviving their hopes.

However, Peter Amidu Acquah restored Kotoko's lead in the 32nd minute with a superb strike, demonstrating his value since rejoining the club. Saaka Dauda then extended the lead before halftime, ensuring Kotoko went into the break firmly in control.

The second half saw a more tactical approach from both teams, with Vision FC attempting to adjust their game plan to contain the dominant Porcupine Warriors. Despite their efforts, they could not capitalise on their chances to reduce the deficit, while Kotoko maintained solid defensive organisation to secure the victory.

Kwame Poku's impact

Kwame Poku's return to the team has significantly boosted Kotoko's attacking strength. The striker has now scored four goals in his last four matches for the Porcupine Warriors, establishing himself as a key figure in Prosper Ogum's squad, which is determined to challenge for the Ghana Premier League title.