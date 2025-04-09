An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to 36-year-old businessman Darry Stephen Oppong, who stands accused of fraudulently obtaining GHC 221,380 under the pretext of securing a U.S. visa for a client.

Oppong, who pleaded not guilty to the charge, was granted bail in the sum of GH¢ 100,000 with two sureties.

The court, presided over by His Honour Bright Samuel Acquah, adjourned the case to April 28, 2025, for further proceedings as per the Ghana News Agency.

Prosecution’s case

Police Chief Inspector Dzibordi Nego, presenting the facts of the case, stated that the complainant, Emmanuel Aboagye, is a business consultant, while the accused, Oppong, operates as a businessman.

According to Inspector Nego, between March and October 2024, the complainant was approached by several individuals seeking assistance to travel to the United States.

Unable to facilitate their requests, Aboagye reportedly engaged Oppong, who assured him he could process the necessary documentation in exchange for a total of GH¢ 221,380.

Oppong allegedly claimed to have forwarded GH¢ 101,108 to two individuals, Randy Anderson and Richard Quaye, for processing but retained GH¢oiuytf 199,872 for himself.

Suspecting foul play, the complainant filed a formal complaint with the police, leading to Oppong’s arrest.

Investigations later revealed that Oppong was not a licensed travel agent and had no legal authority to facilitate visa applications.

When cautioned, Oppong reportedly admitted to the offence, prompting his arraignment before the court.

The case continues as investigations proceed.

Caution to the person who deals with agents

The ongoing case cautions individuals who deal with travel agents for their documentation instead of the rightful channels.