President Mahama warns youth against reckless driving during Eid-ul-Fitr

President John Dramani Mahama has sent a stern warning to Muslim youth ahead of this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, cautioning against reckless driving and motorcycle stunts that could lead to fatal accidents.

Addressing worshippers at an event hosted by the National Chief Imam at the Black Star Square in Accra, the President urged young people to celebrate responsibly, reminding them that Eid is about unity and joy, not chaos and tragedy.

Ramadan is a period of togetherness, not recklessness.

Mahama expressed concern over the increasing trend of dangerous riding during the festive period, stating that the country has witnessed too many unnecessary deaths due to careless behaviour on the roads.

To curb the menace, he announced that law enforcement officers have been directed to clamp down on offenders.

In past times, we have seen the needless loss of lives as a result of reckless riding of motorbikes and driving, which is mostly associated with the Ramadan celebration. I urge our brothers who engage in this to stop... I have asked the police to deal with you if you flout this, and you will be arrested.