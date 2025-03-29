Let us be road safe this Eid-Ul-Fitr - NRSA cautions

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has cautioned the public to heed to road safety practices during the celebrations of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

In a statement, the Authority primarily congratulated Muslims across Ghana for their dedication and perseverance throughout the 30 days of fasting during Ramadan. The Muslim community was also commended for demonstrating an attitude towards spirituality, discipline, and compassion—values that are essential in promoting road safety.

As we approach the joyous occasion of Eid al-Fitr, we join in the celebrations with prayers for peace, good health, and the right attitude to ensure safety during this festive period.

Meanwhile, the Authority noted that the festive season often results in increased movement and activity on the roads, further heightening the risk of traffic accidents if safety measures are not observed.

In light of this, the NRSA urged all road users to take personal responsibility for their safety and the safety of others to ensure a safe and incident-free Eid al-Fitr celebration.

We encourage all drivers and motorcyclists to refrain from overloading, speeding, and engaging in dangerous driving or reckless riding. Pedestrians are also advised to avoid jaywalking and make use of designated crossing points, such as zebra crossings and pedestrian footbridges.

The Authority also reiterated its commitment to collaborating with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to create a safe environment for all road users during and after the festive period.

The NRSA remains dedicated to working with all relevant authorities to ensure that everyone can enjoy a safe and peaceful Eid al-Fitr