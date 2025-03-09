Staying safe on the road: A guide for pedestrians

Pedestrians are among the most vulnerable road users, facing risks from speeding vehicles, distracted drivers, and poor road infrastructure.

With increasing road accidents involving pedestrians in Ghana, it is important to prioritise safety when walking in traffic-heavy areas.

Road traffic accidents remain a leading cause of injuries and fatalities worldwide, and pedestrians often bear the brunt of these incidents. Factors such as reckless driving, jaywalking, lack of pedestrian crossings, and inadequate street lighting contribute to the dangers pedestrians face daily.

To reduce the risk of accidents, pedestrians should take the following precautions:

1. Use Designated Crossings

Always use pedestrian crossings, zebra crossings, or footbridges when available. Crossing at random points increases the risk of being hit by a vehicle.

2. Obey Traffic Signals

Wait for the green pedestrian light before crossing and avoid crossing when vehicles have the right of way.

3. Stay Visible

Wear bright or reflective clothing, especially at night or in low-light conditions, to ensure drivers can see you clearly.

4. Avoid Distractions

Using mobile phones or wearing headphones while walking can reduce awareness of oncoming vehicles. Stay alert and focused on your surroundings.

5. Look Left, Right, and Left Again

Before stepping onto the road, always check for oncoming vehicles, even on one-way streets.

6. Walk on the Sidewalk

If there is a pavement or sidewalk, use it. If not, walk on the edge of the road facing oncoming traffic to see approaching vehicles.

7. Be Cautious at Intersections

Vehicles turning at intersections may not always notice pedestrians. Make eye contact with drivers before crossing to ensure they have seen you.

8. Avoid Jaywalking

According to Wikipedia, jaywalking is the act of pedestrians walking in or crossing a roadway if that act contravenes traffic regulations. Crossing the road suddenly or from behind parked cars reduces a driver's reaction time and increases the risk of an accident.

While pedestrians must take precautions, drivers also play a crucial role in ensuring pedestrian safety. Speeding, reckless driving, and ignoring pedestrian crossings endanger lives. Motorists should slow down in pedestrian zones, stop for pedestrians at crossings, and remain vigilant in high-footfall areas.

Road safety is a shared responsibility between pedestrians, drivers, and policymakers. Governments must invest in better road infrastructure, including well-marked pedestrian crossings, footbridges, and street lighting. At the same time, public awareness campaigns can educate people on safe road practices.